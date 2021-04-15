Bad Boy Records is easily one of hip-hop's most legendary dynasties, having forged hip-hop immortality with the tireless Diddy at the helm. As it happens, one of their defining singles happens to be Black Rob's "Woah," which originally released on February 15th, 2000.

Unfortunately, during these past few years, Rob has been plagued by recurring medical issues, including several strokes. Many fans expressed concern upon seeing an alarming video update from Rob himself, in which he also claimed to be in the midst of a perilous housing situation. Producer Mike Zombie and former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry proceeded to launch a GoFundMe campaign to assist Rob in getting back on his feet, and Curry has been providing fans with frequent updates on Rob's health, previously revealing that his friend has been undergoing dialysis.

Black Rob & Diddy in 2005. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

In his most recent update, Curry implored people to reach out, directly calling on his former label boss Diddy to step up and help. "We don't have to live on this Earth mad at each other, can't reach out," he begins. "Rob is here and a lot of people want to know how he's doing. But these are the same people -- they don't reach out to me. Reach out to me! I don't hate you, I don't dislike you."

"Puffy, we need your help. And you are reaching out, and you're trying to help. We not going to say he's not -- Puffy is really trying to help. But call, reach out, have someone call," he continues. "There's a lot of things you need to know, brother." It should be noted that the specifics surrounding Diddy's intentions to help have yet to be revealed.

As of this moment, Black Rob's GoFundMe page has raised over twenty-four thousand dollars, with eight-hundred-and-ninety-five donors. Should you be interested in contributing to the cause, consider checking out the "Help Black Rob" campaign right here.