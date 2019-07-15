Diddy was hesitant when he first announced his intention to reboot Making The Band, the show that made Danity Kane and Day26 famous. MTB was a generational thing. If you're old enough, you remember just how dope the show actually was. If you were born a few years late, you've likely heard all about how influential it was. Today, Diddy made his official decision about whether or not he wanted to actually continue the show, building on its legacy and, yes, Making the Band is going to be returning to the small screen.

Making the news public on Instagram, music mogul Diddy informed fans that everybody has a chance to make it onto the show. All they have to do is contribute to the global casting call, which begins today. "I’ve made my decision," wrote Puffy on his socials. "#MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!!"



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images -- MTV VJ Sway talks to Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the season finale of "Making the Band 4" on October 14, 2008 in New York City

After thinking about what he wants to do for the next two years, Diddy figured out that Making the Band should be a priority to him. It seems as though MTV is stoked to bring back the series too. In a statement, MTV's President of Entertainment Nina L. Diaz said, "We couldn't be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV. ’Making the Band’ was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor – fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet."

Making The Band first premiered in 2002 and it's now making its triumphant return in 2020. Are you looking forward to it?