There have been rumors about Diddy working on another project and today (July 21), the Rap mogul has announced a release date. In recent years, we've seen the rise of "Love" Combs as Diddy has repeatedly shared his feel-good outlook with the world, including hosting "positive vibe" parties. The Bad Boy icon has also been shaking things up as it was announced just a week ago that he had hired The Weeknd and Doja Cat's manager Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, and the move may be because he's preparing for an epic rollout.

On Wednesday (July 21), Diddy revealed to the world that this Fall, his next album would hit streaming services.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

In a post, Diddy revealed that his project is titled Off The Grid Vol. 1, and in the caption, he offered up a release date. "OFF THE GRID. The Album September 24, 2021. Welcome to the LOVE ERA!" he wrote. If this is a full-length studio album, this would make for Diddy's first since his 2006 release Press Play.

His last project, however, was back in 2015 with the release of his mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch), and while much of Off The Grid remains a mystery, his famous friends have flooded his timeline with anticipatory messages of support. Looks like 2021 is giving us records from Kanye West, Drake, and Diddy. Check out Diddy's post and let us know if you're excited for this one.