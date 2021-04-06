The debate about whether or not Diddy and Miracle Watts are in a relationship has been in constant circulation for the past few months, ever since Diddy’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Diddy is known for throwing over the top and extravagant New Year’s Eve Parties every year that all the biggest celebrities are invited to. Due to COVID-19 concerns the yearly event was significantly downsized, but Watts still made the guest list-- and was pictured sitting next to him the whole night, thus sparking the first set of rumors. Later that month, Watts celebrated her 28th birthday, and it seemed like everyone was drinking Diddy’s newest drink, Ciroc and DeLeoÌÂn Tequila at her party. Last month, rumors renewed once again when Diddy went on vacation with DJ Khaled to work on new music, and he apparently brought along Miracle.

Miracle Watts at a 2018 BET event - Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Fast forward to this past weekend, and Diddy posted a picture of himself taking a dip in clear ocean waters, captioning the photo, “Welcome to the LOVE ERA.” The model decided to leave a comment on the post, alongside a handful of fellow IG influencers and celebrities, where she seemingly made her affection for Puff Daddy clear. In the comment, Miracle wrote an enthusiastic all-caps “GEEZ” alongside heart-eye emojis.

For some, this signifies a full blown relationship between the two. Others are waiting for the next hint as Diddy and Miracle advance in their relationship towards public confirmation-- which, if the past timeline tells us anything, will be in another month's time.

Check out Diddy’s post and Miracle's comment below.

