After confirming back in October that Making the Band would be returning to small screens, Diddy and his production crew have officially begun their hunt for new talent. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the hip hop mogul hinted that this next round of competition may be more intense than anything audiences have seen before. "I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends," he said. "To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige]."



On Wednesday, MTV unveiled on their front page that they've begun to take applicants for the 2020 series, although people have been submitting since last month. They've laid out all of the necessary requirements, and as of now, it looks as if those that make it to qualifying rounds will be housed in Los Angeles. Applicants can't be signed to contracts or deals, can't be affiliated with people working for Combs Enterprises, and can't have a certain questionable legal background.

Online audition submissions will be held until March 2020 and the casting website shows aspiring singers must be able to belt otu "one or two" of these songs acapella:

112 – “Only You” (Remix)

Bruno Mars – “Versace on the Floor”

Lauryn Hill – “Ex Factor”

Mary J Blige – “I’m Goin’ Down”

Miguel – “Adorn”

Post Malone – “Wow”

Usher – “U Remind Me” OR Usher- “U Got It Bad”

Jodeci – “Come and Talk To Me”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Halsey – “Without Me”

Luis Fonsi – “Despacito” ft Justin Bieber

Chris Brown – “Yo” (Excuse Me Miss)

Marvin Gaye – “Distant Lover”

Previous Making the Band participants are hoping to get a feature on the upcoming season, including Day 26 who have stated they'd like to make an appearance. Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day has said that she believes Diddy should "finish what he started" with their group before moving on to another.