When something like this happens, the only way the internet reacts is with rampant speculation. We're conditioned to be curious about the lives of celebrities and Diddy and Lori Harvey have kept things secretive enough for folks to be going absolutely crazy online, wondering what exactly is going on between them. Despite never actually confirming or denying their romance, the rap mogul and his rumored model girlfriend have been spotted on several romantic vacations, leading the public to believe that their friendship/relationship is heating up quickly. Last week, there were rumblings that they had actually broken up but after they were seen together in Cabo, that talk has been put to rest. According to a number of gossip magazines, the couple may actually be expecting a baby but, because the claims have gone unconfirmed, take that information with a grain of salt.

As reported by OK! Magazine, Diddy was seen caressing Lori Harvey's stomach as they boarded a private jet in Mexico, leaving some to wonder if they could be pregnant. The couple kept the public in the dark about their vacation but they both uploaded Instagram stories in the same room, giving away their cover.

One month before Diddy started being linked to Harvey, the model was actually dating Puffy's son, which just seems too weird to fully comprehend. Keep an eye on Harvey's social pages because she might be carrying the next baby Combs. What do you think?