Hip-hop welcomed home former Bad Boy artist Loon earlier this year after he was granted an early release. He was sentenced to 14 years behind bars in 2013 over drug-related charges. He was no longer signed to Bad Boy at that point but even so, many felt like Diddy wasn't there for him. Even as recent as last month, people felt there was still animosity between the two.

Loon made it clear that wasn't the case, and any issues they did have, were hashed out and resolved. Taking to Instagram, he shared photos of himself and Diddy embracing each other and hanging out at Puff's spot, presumably. "Everything is not what it seems," he shared in the caption "After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied. We’ve traveled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!"

Following Loon's release from prison in late July, Diddy tried "reaching out" to Loon via the Shade Room comments. "Get at me king," he wrote. Those who already felt a type of way about Diddy found it strange that he would reach out through the comment section of an IG page rather than actually trying to set up a meeting with his former artist. Either way, it looks like the two are back on good terms. Peep the photo below.