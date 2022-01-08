Months after she was photographed locking lips with Diddy in Italy, Joie Chavis is addressing her viral moment. The mother of Bow Wow and Future's children has been the subject of gossip after the paparazzi captured her and the Bad Boy mogul spending time together back in September. Because Diddy has reportedly also been hanging out with Yung Miami, people began to run with rumors about his alleged playboy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Joie has also been a hot topic of conversation, and last night (January 6), she posted on her Instagram Story that she was seeking real love, so she planned on remaining celibate until the right person came along. After the post was shared on Instagram blogs, commenters once again noted her moment with Diddy, forcing Chavis to defend herself.

"Since y'all so damn nosy, here it is! Me and him are friends and have been!" she wrote. "I was working on un released project for him and that's why I was in Italy! In the midst of me being there we kissed, that's it. Didn't go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn't have happened, but it did, and theres nothing I can do about it."

Chavis then mentioned the City Girls rapper, stating that Yung Miami "knew about the project because I told her prior, in Houston!"

"I hate that I'm even responding to this right now cause usually I pay it, BOOTS! Not this year and moving forward! Im gonna stand up for myself regardless of how y'all see it, or what y'all believe. I'm tired of it. I don't bother NO ONE, I make my money and take care of my kids!" She told the naysayers to find someone else to bully.

Read through her message in full below.