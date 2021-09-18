They're two of the biggest producers in Hip Hop with legacies that continue to reach new heights decades after they stepped into the scene, but there has been a divide in recent days regarding their catalogs. Verzuz has ignited a bit of a war after Jermaine Dupri publicly called out Diddy for a battle. The Bad Boy mogul answered the So So Def icon and didn't seem interested in going up against him.

"Beloved you my n*gga but your arms too short to box with God!!" he wrote. "You ain't got enough hits. I'll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend Dre the only one can get in the ring w me . -LOVE [black heart emoji]."



Michael N. Todaro / Stringer / Getty Images

We aren't sure if Diddy's Dr. Dre dreams will materialize in the future, but there has been a back-and-forth of sorts between Diddy and Dupri. Earlier today (September 17), Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg managed to get the two producers on Livestream where things got a tad heated. Diddy and Dupri went tit-for-tat about what tracks they would play in a hypothetical Verzuz as Diddy doubled down on his comments about Dupri not having the same reach.

Diddy said he would open his Verzuz with "Victory," his 1990s track with Busta Rhymes and Biggie, but Durpi wasn't impressed and called it a "mediocre record." To call the conversation awkward and tense is an understatement. Check out highlights below.