With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.

Back in 2020, Jermaine Dupri suggested that he and Diddy would "break the internet" if the Bad Boy mogul accepted his Verzuz challenge, but in response, Diddy teased that Dupri didn't have enough hits.



Stephen Lovekin / Staff / Getty Images

That was laughable considering the impact of So So Def, and after a few back and forth moments throughout 2021, we're once again revisiting the conversation. Diddy has been hopping on Instagram Live with several of his famous friends like Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, and Tory Lanez to discuss the current state of R&B, and sprinkled in the mix was a spirited exchange with Dupri.

"J.D., if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime," Diddy said in a video. Dupri interrupted him to tell him to "relax."

"Since we ain't f*ckin' around with Verzuz no more since because they f*ckin' around with our boys, we don't need to be going against each other," said Diddy. "Let's come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta... It ain't no Verzuz, it's just hit for hit."

Dupri agreed and is ready for a time and date. Check out the clip below and let us know which collective you're placing your bets on.