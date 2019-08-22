If you were unaware, there’s been a massive wildfire burning down the Amazon rainforest over the past few weeks that sadly the Brazilian government can’t control. The fire is burning at a record rate and damaging the rainforest right before our eyes, yet most Americans haven’t heard a thing about it. Well one person that’s trying to change that is Diddy and his kids, who decided to draw attention to the crisis today by uploading a PSA warning people of the emergency at hand.

“The Amazon has been burning for weeks, but we are just now hearing about this. The Amazon is the largest rainforest on the planet and contains 20% of our worlds oxygen. The fires are burning at one of the fastest paces in years. We only have one planet and we have to take care of it,” he says in the clip on IG.

Reports say that the fire is still raging but that thunderstorms are in the area for later today, so hopefully this fire can slow down or come to halt finally.

Check out Diddy & his girls' PSA (below) and read more on the wildfire right here if interested.