The Combs family are seemingly doing alright considering the one-year anniversary of the passing of Kim Porter is just a couple weeks away. Diddy previously spoke about Kim's passing and how she prepared him to be the father he was always meant to be and the Bad Boys mogul is doing just that since a recent family outing to Underwood Family Farms in Los Angeles.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Diddy and just some of his kids posed on a red tractor, all looking happy and well in matching red attire. "Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else," Diddy previously said after Kim's passing. "But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."

One of Diddy's more recent shares to his feed is a sweet throwback post of Kim that sees her attempting to grab the sun with her hands. Diddy just captioned the photo with a heart emoji, a clear sign that words aren't always necessary.