Just last week, it was revealed that Biggie would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. The Rock and Rolle Hall of Fame has been quite friendly to hip-hop acts over the last few years as a plethora of artists have been inducted. Tupac, NWA, Run DMC are some of the artists that come to mind. Biggie is a legend of the genre so it only makes sense that the Hall of Fame would honor him.

According to TMZ, the Hall of Fame has a pretty special celebration planned for Biggie's induction. Diddy will be on tap to witness Biggie's induction which will take place on May 2nd in Cleveland, Ohio. In the report, it states that Diddy might have something cool planned which will either come in the form of a performance or another sort of tribute.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Biggie's wife Faith Evans also plans to attend the event and could also be a part of the festivities on stage. Diddy and Evans have been a part of numerous BIG tributes over the years so it wouldn't be surprising to see them link up on stage for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO so if you're interested in checking it out, it will be available to the masses.