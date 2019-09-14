One of the greatest moments of the Fox network's singing competition show The Four came from Sean "Diddy" Combs and one of the contestants. On The Four: Battle For Stardom, vocalists must win over the panel of judges—Diddy, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor—to compete to see who is the better talent.

On one of the episodes, a Detroit resident named Elijah Connor believed that he had what it took to out-sing his competition. He was confident when speaking with the judges beforehand and gave an enthusiastic performance, but in the end, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor told him they didn't think he had what it takes to rise above the other singers. Diddy, in true cut and dry fashion, told Connor, straight up, that he didn't like his performance. When the ultimate decision was made, Connor was axed, but viewers could tell he was upset with the decision. Instead of making his way off-stage, he stood and stared Diddy down for what felt like ages. The rest is history...or at least a hilarious meme.

The singer reunited with hip hop mogul at the Revolt Summit in Atlanta and it was nice to see that the pair have no animosity. Diddy did his best at pulling an intimidation move and Connor told him, "Not again." The Bad Boy founder couldn't keep it up for long and eventually showed Connor that it was all love. Check out their moment on The Four and at the Revolt Summit reunion below.