Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.

While on Caresha Please, Yung Miami's new series, the situationship couple confirmed they were seeing each other. Diddy didn't seem to want to give their relationship a title while Miami teased that they "go together."

She held him down during his BET Awards tribute weeks ago with her "Go Papi" sign, but a quick snafu on Livestream left the rumor mill gossiping about another woman in Diddy's life.

A snippet of Diddy's Live circulated after the person behind the camera turned to the left and showed a woman lounging nearby. As soon as she saw the camera, she jumped up and ran out of sight. Things turned back to Diddy as he asked the cameraman, "What the f*ck are you doin'?" before someone began laughing.

As they all seemed to be scrambling to regroup as thousands of people tuned in, The Shade Room identified the woman as Jesse Mae—and people began to allege that she has been with Diddy for some time. This interaction has caused people to once again make claims that Diddy and Miami are just a "PR relationship," but that is an allegation that the Florida hitmaker has denied.

Check out the video of Diddy below.