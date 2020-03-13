Once again, The Simpsons has predicted another major world event. Depending on how much of a conspiracy theorist you are, you'll be mind-blown to watch the following video, which apparently predicted Tom Hanks' isolation due to the coronavirus.

This is definitely a bit of a reach but fans of the long-running television series believe that the actor's cameo in The Simpsons Movie from 2007 is indicative of yet another time when the creators of the show predicted a major world event.

The show, which has also predicted Donald Trump's eventual presidency, showed Tom Hanks advertising a "new Grand Canyon" and bashing the government by saying they have lost credibility. However, it's something he says about himself that has people going crazy.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, please leave me be," utters the actor.

Of course, this makes zero reference to the coronavirus, or any illness at all, but people are using it as another example of The Simpsons' creators being psychic mind-readers.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested in Australia. They are expected to make a full recovery according to their children.

Do you think this is a reach or are the fans onto something?

[via]