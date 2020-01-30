Few may know this fun music fact, but Beyoncé at one point was a huge fans of Popeyes Chicken — like, lifetime-membership-card-for-free-chicken-FOREVER huge. Of course this was back in her Destiny's Child days, way before she went vegan a few years back. Well, Popeyes must've been feeling some type of way about Bey's betrayal and decided to take revenge by completely ripping off her new adidas x IVY PARK collection for their new employee uniforms.

Taking the term "biting" to a whole different level, Popeyes copied everything from the sportswear aesthetic even down to the lookbook imagery. We would say they stole the colorway, but surprisingly enough it may be the other way around as the maroon and orange hues have been synonymous with the fast food eatery way before Beyoncé even thought about getting into athletisure. Of course, the BeyHive had a field day with Popeye's new apparel announcement, taking to social media to completely sting them with all sorts of jabs and jokes.

See some of the most hilarious responses to Popeyes' Beyoncé-inspired unis below, and let us know who you think is the supreme chick in this high-frying fashion feud: