Kanye West has been at the forefront of sneaker innovation these last few years thanks to his Yeezy imprint with Adidas. He has come through with various dope models that tend to polarize sneakerheads when they are first revealed. A few months ago, Kanye came through with a bizarre minimalist shoe that was being called the "Scuba." In some photos obtained by TMZ, it appears as though Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is wearing a brand new version of the "Scuba" that is specifically made for women.

As you can see from the images at the link below, the shoe is black and low cut. The materials seem to be quite malleable as Jenner's toes can be seen through the silhouette. It's not confirmed whether or not this is actually a Yeezy shoe or prototype although it is certainly similar to stuff we have seen in the past.

West's Yeezy brand had a huge 2019 that was filled with releases that sold out instantly. As we head into 2020, the artist and fashion designer will be looking to build on his momentum with new silhouettes. Perhaps the shoe above will be a part of his plans.

Stay tuned for further updates on Kanye's sneakers as we will be sure to bring them to you.