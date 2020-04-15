Playboi Carti got everybody out of their seats when he mysteriously shared the cover artwork for one of his upcoming releases. Choosing not to specify whether his long-awaited album Whole Lotta Red is arriving imminently, or if this signals a single release, fans were left guessing on the nature of the drop. Things got even more confusing when Drake shared a photo of himself bumping it in the background.

The cover artwork for Playboi Carti's new release was revealed this week and, just hours later, Drake posted a still image of himself promoting the drop on Instagram Stories. One of the major giveaways that has fans speculating that this could actually be the official release of the duo's collaborative "PAIN 1993" is hidden away in the corner though.

Drake isn't actually looking at the photo that Playboi Carti posted on his social media accounts. Eagle-eyed followers of the Toronto native noticed that he is viewing a video on QuickTime Player in his home theater. Maybe this means that, instead of the whole album, Carti will solely release one video single from Whole Lotta Red. Since Drake has it in advance, that could mean that the long-awaited collaboration between the baby-voiced rapper and the 6ix God is arriving soon.

What do you think? Are you also convinced that "PAIN 1993" is on the way?