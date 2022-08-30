Donovan Mitchell has been playing some amazing basketball over the last couple of seasons with the Utah Jazz. He has been a huge force on the offensive end of the court, and some are already comparing him to the likes of Dwyane Wade, who has given Mitchell numerous co-signs over the years.

Unfortunately, it appears as though Mitchell's career in Utah is winding down. The Jazz are looking towards a rebuild, and with Rudy Gobert gone, Mitchell is supposedly next on the chopping block. No one knows when a trade is going to happen, although it is known that the Knicks are a strong contender for the burgeoning superstar.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Now, according to ClutchPoints, Mitchell has officially taken the Utah Jazz out of his bio on Twitter. This is obviously strange timing when you consider how the Jazz are looking to find a deal for Mitchell. Of course, this could be a meaningless gesture, or it is simply Mitchell acknowledging the fact that he will be on his way out soon.

This is still a developing story within the NBA, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest details.

