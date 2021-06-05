Mary J. Blige has been officially divorced from her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, for over two years now, so it makes perfect sense that she'd be ready to jump back into the dating market again. Well, it now looks like Griselda homie Conway The Machine might be looking to be the next leading man in her life following some recent signs of flirtation on his end.

Onsite! made the original observation of a possible Conway/Mary love connection based off a few recent moments of flirtation. In one of his most recent Instagram Stories, Conway reposted a picture from MJB's induction into the Apollo Walk Of Fame last week accompanied by a heart eyes emoji, bee emoji, robot face emoji and the hashtag #mines. While the symbols are a bit vague, aside from that heart eyes jawn, the use of that hashtag actually alludes to their situation being more than just a crush.

The other form of evidence was a quick clip of both music stars dancing hand-in-hand at a recent event, and the comments were definitely going off with inquiring minds. "New couple alert!!!!!!!" wrote one follower on his IG page, meanwhile another said, "Gave Her The Chain & 2 Stepped W/ Her. That’s How Bosses Move," in reference to the bling-bling he gifted to her as a friend. Usually the chain is a sure sign of dating, but we'll give these two some time to become official before we start jumping to conclusions. If it's true though, we can't wait to see the music these two make!

Could you see Conway The Machine and Mary J. Blige linking up as hip-hop's next royal couple, or should people just let one artist show some innocent love to another? Speak your mind down below in the comments: