Toronto duo 88GLAM was on pace to release their brand new project imminently but, after this weekend, even that much is unclear.

The group, made up of Derek Wise and 88 Camino, has been signed to XO Records and Republic Records for several years but there are rumors that the two artists were dropped from both labels. In the subreddit assigned to the recording artists, fans have started freaking out about the fate of the album and the group's immediate future, believing that the end is in sight for the collective.

According to the post, the group has been dropped completely from XO Records and Republic Records, which has not been confirmed. They have also been removed from the upcoming tour from The Weeknd, being replaced with Black Atlass, another singer from the XO Records camp.

Apparently, the issues may stem even deeper than a disagreement with the label. Fans of Derek Wise and 88 Camino also noticed that the two collaborators unfollowed each other on social media, which can't mean anything good. Shortly after, the latter actually deleted his Instagram altogether.

HotNewHipHop has reached out to 88GLAM's representatives for a statement. Hopefully, this is cleared up for the fans so they can finally have some clarity.

In the meantime, enjoy our episode of Snack Review with the guys below.

[via]