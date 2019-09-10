Dice SoHo & Trill Sammy Keep It Lit On New Banger "Control

Dice Soho and Trill Sammy's chemistry on wax gets even more potent every time they get on the same track. They've collaborated with each other on numerous occasions. Each time they drop something new, it seems like they get closer and closer to striking gold. Such is the case with their new banger, "Control." The two rappers released the single this past weekend for their new record. It's a dark banger that finds them turning up the auto-tune to the max as they swap bars back-and-forth. It has a dark moodiness to it but it's still a record that's zoned into that turn-up energy. Hopefully, they'll be coming through with a joint project together sometime soon.

Peep their new single, "Control" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I think shorty diggin' my persona

She don't smoke tree, she want coca

And she brought her friend, I want both of 'em

It ain't Halloween but I might pull up in the Ghost or sum