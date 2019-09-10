mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dice SoHo & Trill Sammy Keep It Lit On New Banger "Control

Aron A.
September 09, 2019 20:56
6 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Control
Dice SoHo & Trill Sammy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dice SoHo & Trill Sammy join forces on their new collab.


Dice Soho and Trill Sammy's chemistry on wax gets even more potent every time they get on the same track. They've collaborated with each other on numerous occasions. Each time they drop something new, it seems like they get closer and closer to striking gold. Such is the case with their new banger, "Control." The two rappers released the single this past weekend for their new record. It's a dark banger that finds them turning up the auto-tune to the max as they swap bars back-and-forth. It has a dark moodiness to it but it's still a record that's zoned into that turn-up energy. Hopefully, they'll be coming through with a joint project together sometime soon.

Peep their new single, "Control" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I think shorty diggin' my persona
She don't smoke tree, she want coca
And she brought her friend, I want both of 'em
It ain't Halloween but I might pull up in the Ghost or sum

Dice SoHo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  6
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dice SoHo Trill Sammy new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dice SoHo & Trill Sammy Keep It Lit On New Banger "Control
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject