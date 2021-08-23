Diana Taurasi is one of the biggest legends in the history of the WNBA and throughout her historic career, she was able to accomplish a lot out on the court. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that she was chosen to be one of the stars in LeBron James' new Space Jam movie. In fact, Taurasi is now getting her own Nike LeBron 18 which has a very appropriate name in "GOAT Spirit."

In the images below, you can see that this shoe actually takes on a very unique color scheme. The upper is mostly covered in a light green shade that is then extended to the back heel, albeit, in a much richer tone. From there, we have bright reddish-orange laces that help bring the entire look of the shoe together. These contrasting tones create a shoe that is just as bold as Taurasi's playing style.

This is a model that was teased a few weeks ago, although now we have an actual release date. You can expect to cop these as of this Friday, August 27th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike