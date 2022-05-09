Diana Ross and Tame Impala have seemingly confirmed that they will be releasing a collaborative album in the near future after posters advertising the project were spotted in London over the weekend. While no date is given, the poster reads “coming soon” at the top.

The album appears to feature work from Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Brockhampton, and more.



Rumors that Ross and Tame Impala were working together began surfacing, last year, however, it was presumed only to be a single at the time.

“Diana might be 77 but she is determined to push musical boundaries and challenge herself,” a source told The Sun. “She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track – she can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Ross released her 25th studio album, Thank You, in November 2021. The project was written and recorded during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in her home studio.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," she said when the album was released. “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

