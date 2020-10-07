mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Diablo Enlists Lil Xan & Lil Wop For New Single "Before The War"

Alex Zidel
October 07, 2020 12:29
Diablo goes back to his destructive sound with Lil Xan and Lil Wop on "Before The War".


Diablo can be credited with some of the hottest tracks to come out of Florida's golden SoundCloud rap phase. While hip-hop fans have grown past that sound, jumping onto new trends, we're still seeing plenty of releases that would fit right into it. 

As he continues to expand his production catalog with hip-hop and electronic releases, Diablo has tapped two of the most misunderstood (and disliked) rappers for his new song "Before The War". 

The track is officially out now, featuring Lil Xan and Lil Wop. Both of them have seen glimpses of success -- Xan with "Betrayed" and Wop as part of the 1017 Eskimo Boyz -- but their careers have significantly slowed down in recent times. It's nice to see them link up together to try and capture back a vibe that their fans want to hear them execute.

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pulled up in the G-Wagon
Got demons in my car, they're everywhere
Backwoods to the face, I like the taste
The pussy sweet like Skittles, I eat it every day

Diablo Lil Xan Lil Wop new music new song
