Dezzie & Headie One Team Up On "Opp Diddy Bop"

Aron A.
December 21, 2020 19:49
Dezzie & Headie One connect on a brand new banger.


The OFB crew have been having quite the year. A major highlight of it would be the release of Headie One's Edna along with the collaboration with Drake but they've offered tons of great music from other members such as Abra Cadabra and BandoKay. However, it looks like Dezzie's the next up to have a massive moment ahead of him. 

This past weekend, the OFB member returned with his latest offering, "Opp Diddy Block," his bouncy yet menacing new drill tune that includes a verse from Headie One. With Itchy handling the 808-heavy production, Dezzie leads the way on the first verse and the hook before passing it off to Headie One who, once again, proves just how effortless this rap shit is to him.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Opp block diddy
Gyal want willy
Make sure you got a bust down kitty
Drillas, trappers, and rappers, you dig me?

