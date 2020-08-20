Dez Bryant was one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL just a few short years ago, however, some unfortunate injuries put him at a disadvantage. Following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant suffered a torn Achilles with the New Orleans Saints and he hasn't been back in the league since. Over the last year, he has been working extremely hard to prove his worth and get back on the field. Earlier in the week, it was reported that Bryant was in talks with the Baltimore Ravens. Today, he actually got to work out with the team.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, a source close to the team noted that there are no immediate plans to sign Bryant, however, they are keeping all of their options open. Simply put, there are no confirmations as to what Bryant's direct status with the team is.

Considering Bryant has been out of the league for close two years, it's safe to say that he could be signed for a bargain. With this in mind, there are plenty of teams who could use him to sure up their offense. The Ravens are one of those teams, as they have been looking for a star wide receiver to pair with Lamar Jackson.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.