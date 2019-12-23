Once upon a time, Dez Bryant was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL although his time with the Dallas Cowboys quickly came crashing down. After an Achilles injury, Bryant has been absent from the sport and is looking to get back in shape so he can enjoy the benefits of a career, again. Bryant is only 31 years old which means he still has plenty of gas left in the tank although he is going to need to do a lot to impress respective teams.

Bryant has been quite active on Twitter recently and he is always talking about football with his fans. In a recent exchange, Bryant was asked if he would ever consider playing for the Cowboys again. As he explains, he would very much enjoy that opportunity although there are four other teams on his radar.

These four teams are the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, these four teams have some of the best quarterbacks in the league and are Super Bowl contenders. With this in mind, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand why he would want to play for them, specifically.

Who would you like to see Bryant play for?