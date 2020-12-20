Dez Bryant was a fan-favorite during his time with the Dallas Cowboys and when he was at the top of his game, many felt like he was one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, injury issues eventually found Bryant out of the league without a team. Many were worried about whether or not he would be able to come back, although Bryant made sure to work hard so he could get noticed. This season, the Baltimore Ravens opted to take a chance on him and so far, he has proven his worth with the team

Today, Bryant and the Ravens took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that led to a blowout win for the Ravens. In the second quarter, Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Bryant which marked his first TD with the team. In fact, it was his first touchdown in three years, which is a fact that had fans very excited.

While the Ravens were considered to be title contenders at the start of the year, they are now battling for a Wild Card spot, which means they will have to continue their winning ways if they want to squeak in. Right now, they will have to battle teams like the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and even the Cleveland Browns, which will be no easy task.

As for Bryant, he seems determined to help this team win and today's touchdown was a great first step towards that.

Will Newton/Getty Images