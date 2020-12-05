Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant will play against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, this week, two years after a break-up which he has described as "very personal."

"For the most part, it's water under the bridge," Bryant said Saturday. "That's two years. I had time to get myself together. You got to go forward with life because life isn't going to wait on you. Time waits on no one. I had to get myself together and move forward."

Bryant was selected to three Pro Bowls as a member of his former team. He also holds a Cowboys franchise record of 73 touchdowns.

"It's cool. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it," Bryant continued. "A lot of those guys on that team, I know [and] I'm real good friends with. I think when we line up across from one another, it's going to be fun. It's going to be an exciting moment."

The former three-time Pro Bowler signed with the Ravens earlier this season to bring in much-needed help at the wide receiver position. The Ravens are currently 6-5 and third in the AFC North, while the Cowboys are 3-8 and last in the NFC East.

The Cowboys-Ravens matchup kicks off Tuesday at 8:05 PM.

