Dez Bryant spoke about going up against his former team, the Cowboys, Saturday.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant will play against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, this week, two years after a break-up which he has described as "very personal."
"For the most part, it's water under the bridge," Bryant said Saturday. "That's two years. I had time to get myself together. You got to go forward with life because life isn't going to wait on you. Time waits on no one. I had to get myself together and move forward."
Bryant was selected to three Pro Bowls as a member of his former team. He also holds a Cowboys franchise record of 73 touchdowns.
"It's cool. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it," Bryant continued. "A lot of those guys on that team, I know [and] I'm real good friends with. I think when we line up across from one another, it's going to be fun. It's going to be an exciting moment."
The former three-time Pro Bowler signed with the Ravens earlier this season to bring in much-needed help at the wide receiver position. The Ravens are currently 6-5 and third in the AFC North, while the Cowboys are 3-8 and last in the NFC East.
The Cowboys-Ravens matchup kicks off Tuesday at 8:05 PM.
