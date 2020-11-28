Dez Bryant was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, some injury issues forced him out of the game for a few years although now, he is back, this time with the Baltimore Ravens. A few weeks ago, Bryant officially signed to the Ravens as a member of their practice squad. After a few games in the 53-man rotation, Bryant has been upgraded to a full member of the team and as a result, he was rewarded with a new contract.

Bryant celebrated this latest achievement on Twitter where he showed himself signing his brand new contract. "Officially signed to the 53... beyond thankful," he said with a big smile on his face.

Bryant and the Ravens are expected to be real contenders as the season winds down although it's clear the AFC is incredibly competitive, which means the Ravens will need to be careful as they move forward with the season. As it stands, the team is being forced to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Tuesday, due to COVID-19.

Regardless, Bryant is motivated to make the most of his new opportunity, and we can't wait to see him make some highlight-reel plays.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images