Dez Bryant has been out of the league for a couple of seasons now but that hasn't stopped him from training and trying to get himself right. Comebacks are never easy but Bryant has stated he's interested in returning to the league and making an impact. He was one of the best receivers in the league a few years ago and would certainly make the Cowboys a better team, offensively.

Bryant has been quite clear as to which teams he would like to play with and as you can imagine, the Cowboys are a part of that group. In a recent interview, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said he's been in contact with Bryant who has expressed an interest in coming back to the lone star state.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“He has texted me that he would like to come back,” Jones said per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. “We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

Would you like to see Bryant back in a Cowboys jersey? If not, which team do you think he would be best suited for?