Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has not played in the NFL since the 2017 season, but he is still holding out hope that he can make a comeback. Specifically, Bryant wants to take over Jason Witten's role in the Cowboys' offense.

He has been critical of the Cowboys under Jason Garrett, but with Mike McCarthy now calling the shots, Dez is eager to get back inside "Jerry World." The 31-year old posted the following message on twitter over the weekend:

"Give me the role they gave Witten.. no shot at Witten ..let me play with Zeke Pollard Gallup Cooper Cobb Jarwin...... think about it.. in the mean time I’m working."

On Tuesday, Dez returned to twitter to share some footage from a recent workout, as seen in the tweets embedded below.

Bryant had signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November of 2018 but he suffered a torn achilles just days later and never saw the field. In his eighth and final NFL season with the Cowboys in 2017, the three-time Pro Bowler caught 69 passes for 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

If things don't work out with the Cowboys, it looks like New York Jets All Pro safety Jamal Adams would love to have Dez join Gang Green.