Kareem Hunt got into some trouble last season when a video of him kicking a woman in a Cleveland Hotel was revealed to the world. The Kansas City Chiefs ended up cutting Hunt from the team and since then, he has signed with the Cleveland Browns. The NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the season although once he returns, he will surely be a huge addition to the team

Earlier this week, a video came out of Hunt speaking with police after an alleged argument with his friend at a Cleveland bar. The video, which was obtained by TMZ, wasn't a good look for Hunt who has a zero tolerance contract with the Browns.

TMZ recently caught up with wide receiver Dez Bryant who had some kind words for Hunt and his situation. As Bryant explained, issues happen but he still believes Hunt will go on to have a successful career.

"To be truthfully honest, I'm a huge fan of Kareem Hunt, believe it or not," Bryant said. "Things happen, ain't nobody perfect. At the end of the day, that guy's gonna have a successful career, just because of who he is. Everybody goes through problems, we get over 'em. We live and we learn. Shoutout to Kareem Hunt, he's going to have a hell of a year. As soon as he gets reinstated, he's just going to do this thing. That's just who he is."

Hunt and the Browns are favorites to win the AFC North next season as they have a stacked team with the likes of Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.