Dez Bryant has been through a lot in his career although fans still remember him fondly for all of his contributions to the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant's start to his career was extremely impressive and before his injuries, he was on a Hall Of Fame trajectory. Last season, Bryant came back to football and played some games with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was able to pick up a few touchdowns, all while making it clear that he can still make an impact on the field.

Recently, Bryant was interviewed by TMZ, who asked him whether or not he believes he would go to the Hall Of Fame if he retired today. With 7,506 yards and 77 touchdowns, Bryant believes he needs to be considered and that at the end of the day, he's confident he'll get in.

"Nobody put up TDs the way I put up," Bryant explained. "Not as fast." The wide receiver made sure to note that he doesn't think he will be a first-ballot Hall Of Famer, although he is pretty sure they will let him in eventually.

Getting into the Hall Of Fame is incredibly difficult, especially for players who have been harmed by injuries. Hopefully for Bryant, however, the selection committee sees past that and evaluates him based on talent alone.

Will Newton/Getty Images

