Dez Bryant was one of the most high profile wide receivers in the NFL once upon a time but after being released from the Dallas Cowboys a few seasons ago, he has struggled to regain his footing in the league. For now, Bryant has been trying to get his mental health right while also training and making sure he can continue to be in good enough shape to someday get back into the league. A while back, it seemed as though Bryant wasn't all the way on board with a potential return but now it seems as though he has changed his tune.

Bryant took to Twitter last night where he teased a potential return and even told his fans that he would be reaching out to teams as a nice little temperature check. While his expectations aren't high, he still feels as though he can make a large contribution.

"I’m not trying to go nowhere and be a starter on a team I want to contribute because I know I will be able too," Bryant wrote. "I’m feeling good... in two weeks I’m going to reach out to teams and see what happens.... let’s go X."

Fans seem to be excited about Bryant's potential return and some people are hoping he goes to the Philadelphia Eagles who are in desperate need of some help at wide receiver right now.

Where would you like to see Bryant end up?