Deyjah Harris asked her followers to stop bringing up T.I. and Tiny in her mentions whenever she posts about her mother. The 20-year-old is T.I's daughter from before he began a relationship with Tiny.

"Man why y’all gotta bring up my pops and stepmom everytime i post my mom?" Harris tweeted in response to a series of pictures she shared of herself and her mother in Greece. "Do those thoughts really need to be tweeted/said out loud? why we can’t just enjoy the photos of her without some people bringing my other parents up…. just chill. everyone is happy so it don’t matter."



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

She followed up in another post, calling the responses "ridiculous."

"it’s ok, nothing i’m not used to but they literally only do this when i post my mom lol. like when i post my pops, don’t nobody ever mention my mom so why are they mentioning him + tiny under her posts? just ridiculous tbh smh," she wrote.

Harris has spoken out about being tired of hearing about her father on social media in the past, saying in an "Ask Me Anything" session that it makes her "feel bad" that she can't talk about her parents anymore.

Check out Harris' post below.