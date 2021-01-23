The "Buss It Challenge" may be dwindling, but people are still giving their takes on the viral craze launched by Erica Banks's hit track. Social media has been inundated with videos of people from all backgrounds sharing their "Buss It" glow-ups, and like many other teens her age, Deyjah Harris was looking forward to sharing her version of the challenge. However, T.I.'s 19-year-old daughter decided against it, and she shared that her reasoning for avoiding the challenge laid heavily on the public's perception.

"I was telling my mom I was gonna do it but (without the twerking and all that) and she was like yeah that'll be super cute..... BUT i already know what some of the comments are already gonna say (don't we all)," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I just don't have time to keep explaining myself or saying the same thing over and over and over again... so I'll just sit this challenge out [skull emojis] y'all are definitely killing it though."

Deyjah also gave a few examples of the criticism she would receive, including a mention of her previous "Hymengate" scandal that involved her father. "'Oh yeah she definitely f***ing now, hymen check, her pops making the appointments rn, she not no virgin no more, etc.' All that stupid ass sh*t." Check out her post below.