If there's ever been a call for the "surprise motherfu*ker!" meme, it's this. The Emmy award-winning series Dexter, which ran for eight seasons on Showtime before concluding in 2013, is set to return with a new ten-episode season. Showtime has officially confirmed the revival, which is set to air at some point in fall 2021, will feature Michael C. Hall reprising the titular role. Whether or not other cast members will be following suit remains unknown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though it's no secret that fans were less than pleased with the series finale, noting a marked drop in quality from the fourth season onward, it should be noted that showrunner Clyde Phillips (season 1-4) will be returning to his former position. Though details surrounding the plot are unsurprisingly scarce, given where the beloved antihero left off -- which is to say, chopping lumber in Oregon -- the possibilities are seemingly endless. It's no wonder that many have already responded to the news positively -- especially given how popular Dexter was back in its prime.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” explains co-president of entertainment for Showtime, Gary Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Expect more details to surface in the coming months. Are you excited to see Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter Morgan? And do you think a new season can help change the narrative surrounding the ending?