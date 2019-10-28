mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

De'Wayne Jackson Arrives With New "Top Gun" Single

Milca P.
October 27, 2019 20:59
Top Gun
De'Wayne Jackson

De'Wayne Jackson returns with a new track.


The genre-bending talents of De'Wayne Jackson are one more at the forefront as the  Houston-bred rapper and singer returns to share his "Top Gun" track.

The militant cut finds Jackson pushing boundaries, a purposeful decision at the root of the track.  “The mission is to show people we shouldn’t live in boxes and neither should the music we’re consuming," says Jackson of the new track, adding that oppression in today's current climate is at the heart of the song's lyrics.

"The most powerful viewpoints to take away from this single is that there can be multiple interpretations for De’Wayne’s lyrics," reads a press release. Get into the new selection and get well-acquainted with De'Wayne Jackson.

Quotable Lyrics

I say top gun shot gun no one to know some one
I woke up and loaded my gun
They try to keep us in the slums
I woke up and loaded my gun

De'Wayne Jackson
