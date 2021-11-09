mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Devonté Hynes Shares Title Track From Score Of Upcoming Netflix Film "Passing"

Taylor McCloud
November 09, 2021 11:10
Passing
Dev Hynes

Hynes comes through with a track from his most recent movie score.


Devonté Hynes (aka Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange) is one of the most talented musicians in the modern music landscape. Even if you removed his efforts as Lightspeed Champion and Blood Orange from his catalogue of music, you would still be left with an amazing career from an amazing artist. 

In the past decade, Hynes has turned in moving piano performances at some of the most esteemed venues in the United States, and has composed scores for films including 2013's Palo Alto, and 2019's Queen & Slim

Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Most recently, Hynes was tasked with composing the score for Rebecca Hall's new Netflix movie, Passing, which, according to Pitchfork, was "adapted from Nella Larson’s 1929 Harlem Renaissance novella about a light-skinned Black woman who lives under a white alter ego." 

Today, Hynes shared the title track from the film's score. And while "Passing" features no vocals or lyrics, the beautiful ensemble of keys and horns conveys emotion as well as any songwriting could. 

Go check out Devonté Hynes "Passing" below, and stream Passing when it hits Netflix on November 10. 

Dev Hynes passing netflix movie score movie soundtrack
