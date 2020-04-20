Devin The Dude Dimmed The Lights On "Doobie Ashtray"

By now, those who have decided to partake in 4/20 festivities (while adhering to proper pandemic safety protocol, of course) are likely good and baked, having already consumed new releases from Wiz Khalifa, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, and more. Yet sometimes the best soundtrack stems from the past when times were simpler and weed records came from the soul. At least, Devin The Dude's laid-back classic "Doobie Ashtray" did, when it first released on 2002's highly slept on Just Tryin Ta Live record.

Produced by the legendary DJ Premier, who ran his iconic sound through a THC-soaked filter and let the bass take the wheel, "Doobie Ashtray" finds Devin kicking a heartfelt tale of the everyman's struggle. "What you gonna do when the people go home and you wanna smoke weed but the reefer's all gone," asks Devin, a lyric that will hit especially hard given that friends can no longer come and go as they please. "And somebody had the nerve to take the herb up out the doobie ashtray, why they do me that way?"

Despite the subject matter being a little on the sadder side, Primo's groove and Devin's flawless melodies and delivery make "Doobie Ashtray" the perfect joint for one of the day's quieter moments -- the afterbuzz, if you will.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You probably don't have a big ol' house on the hill

But if you did just imagine how would it feel

If your phone got disconnected, no cash, and ya gas cut off

And the gal that you had that was helping just stepped the fuck off

She took the kid, the dog, and the kitty

And everybody knows you're at a low they feel pity