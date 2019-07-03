Devin The Dude Delivers Vibes On "Still Rollin' Up: Somethin' To Ride With"

It's not often you'll see Devin The Dude included among the genre's historic greats, though one has to wonder why not? He's been consistent since releasing The Dude in 1998, and any veteran of Dr. Dre's 2001 immediately earns a merit badge of honor on their hip-hop sash. Since then, he's released a total of nine studio albums, following up 2017's Acoustic Levitation with his most recent effort Still Rollin' Up: Somethin' To Ride With. The Houston rapper remains in fine form, never bringing his energy levels too high, in keeping with his stoner-esque persona.

His singsong delivery shines on tracks like "Plates Of Ramen Noodles," and those seeking the spiritual enlightenment of a "Doobie Ashtray" successor need only look to the album closer. Even on the more up-tempo offerings like "Trap-A-N***a," Devin reflects on his whirlwind environment with a cool, calm, and collected demeanor. In truth, it's likely that this one will fly under the radar, but let it be known that Devin remains a reliable source of that dope on dope, and this latest drop is no exception.