mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Devin The Dude Cruises Over Smooth Banger "Trap-A-N***a"

Mitch Findlay
July 03, 2019 12:04
332 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Trap-A-N***a
Devin The Dude

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Devin The Dude hasn't lost a step.


Today, Houston legend Devin The Dude delivered his tenth studio album Still Rollin' Up: Somethin' To Ride WithAnd while the project is more-or-less consistent from start to finish, one of the early highlights arrive within the first quarter. "Trap-A-N***a" finds our lovable hero cruising, presumably in his ol' reliable Lacville 79', reflecting on the perils of his environment. Yet this is Devin, himself a connoisseur of the doobie, and thus he remains perpetually unfazed in the face of trauma. Such characteristics are reflected within his storytelling, delivered in a matter-of-fact fashion, all without sparing detail.

"Gotta stay tight, they might put you all in the cross," warns Devin, reflecting on the police. "Like Oliver North, and have you all up in court / not even your fault, but they trap-a-n***a / police shoot you in the ass, colon-cap a n***a." Paired with a hypnotic, slightly menacing instrumental, and Devin's cautionary tale plays out with a genuine sense of foreboding. It's great to see one of hip-hop's unsung heroes continuously delivering on this level, and be sure to support Devin's latest effort right now.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta stay tight, they might put you all in the cross
Like Oliver North, and have you all up in court 
Not even your fault, but they trap-a-n***a
Police shoot you in the ass, colon-cap a n***a

Devin The Dude
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  332
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Devin The Dude Still Rollin' Up: Somethin To Ride With
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Devin The Dude Cruises Over Smooth Banger "Trap-A-N***a"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject