Devin The Dude Cruises Over Smooth Banger "Trap-A-N***a"

Today, Houston legend Devin The Dude delivered his tenth studio album Still Rollin' Up: Somethin' To Ride With. And while the project is more-or-less consistent from start to finish, one of the early highlights arrive within the first quarter. "Trap-A-N***a" finds our lovable hero cruising, presumably in his ol' reliable Lacville 79', reflecting on the perils of his environment. Yet this is Devin, himself a connoisseur of the doobie, and thus he remains perpetually unfazed in the face of trauma. Such characteristics are reflected within his storytelling, delivered in a matter-of-fact fashion, all without sparing detail.

"Gotta stay tight, they might put you all in the cross," warns Devin, reflecting on the police. "Like Oliver North, and have you all up in court / not even your fault, but they trap-a-n***a / police shoot you in the ass, colon-cap a n***a." Paired with a hypnotic, slightly menacing instrumental, and Devin's cautionary tale plays out with a genuine sense of foreboding. It's great to see one of hip-hop's unsung heroes continuously delivering on this level, and be sure to support Devin's latest effort right now.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta stay tight, they might put you all in the cross

Like Oliver North, and have you all up in court

Not even your fault, but they trap-a-n***a

Police shoot you in the ass, colon-cap a n***a