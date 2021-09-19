During his weekend fight with Ion Cutelaba, 31-year-old Devin Clark took a serious beating, resulting in some horrific teeth injuries that are sure to have him spending some extra time at the dentist.

TMZ reports that the South Dakota native got hit particularly bad during the first two rounds of the match. During this time Cutelaba, never one to hold back, knocked in the bottom row of his opponent’s teeth.

Before the third round, Clark, often referred to as “Brown Bear,” told his team that his mouth had been seriously injured, and even considered throwing in the towel. Ultimately though, he ended up putting a brave face on to compete in the third and final round.

It wasn’t long before Cutelaba tore into his competitor with immense ferocity. Once he bashed Clark’s head into the canvas, it was pretty much game over.

The decision was unanimous in the foreign fighter’s favour, although Clark’s sheer strength and ability to push through despite being seriously hurt earned him kudos from UFC legend Dana White.

“One tough dude,” the father of three captioned a brutal photo of Clark’s bloody face.

@danawhite/Instagram

In a recent update video, the defeated gave an update on how he’s coping.

“They were able to pull the teeth back kind of into place, temporarily now. Temporary braces, a little better,” Clark said with swollen lips and a black eye.

If you missed it last night, be sure to watch the intense match between Devin Clark and Ion Cutelaba in the clip below.

