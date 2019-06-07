Three of Nike Basketball's young stars - Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox - recently got the chance to design their own colorway of some of Nike's most popular silhouettes. Fox's Air Max 1 collab debuted last weekend, and this Saturday, June 8, fans will get a chance to cop a limited edition Air Force 1 Low created by Devin Booker.

The kicks come equipped with a "Barley Grey, Moon Particle, and Pale Ivory" color scheme, and the design is inspired by his appreciation for worn-in sneakers. The kicks feature grey suede detailing around the eyelets, "Yes Ma'am" and "No Sir" embroidery on the metallic silver heel tabs and a blue D-Book Nike hang tag.

Booker's AF1 Low, priced at $110, will be available exclusively across the Foot Locker family of brands: House of Hoops, Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports and Eastbay.

Take a look at the official images below.

Devin Booker AF1/Nike

