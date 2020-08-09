Devin Booker has been absolutely killing it for the Phoenix Suns since entering the NBA bubble. The Suns are the only undefeated team in Orlando as they have gone 5-0 and are now in the mix for a playoff spot. In fact, if they can get into ninth place, they will have the opportunity to play for the eighth and final playoff spot in a winner-takes-all scenario. Booker's efforts have firmly put the Suns in this unforeseen position, and it's clear that he has achieved superstar status.

Despite this recent success, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green claimed that Booker is wasting his time in Phoenix and that he should seek out a better franchise. After last night's game, Booker was asked about Green's comments, to which he gave a quite diplomatic answer.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I feel like that’s important for this organization, for the fans that have stuck by us for this long and still do so,” Booker told ESPN. “Since I’ve been in Phoenix, we haven’t had the win success that we had, but the support’s been there. And this is what we owe to the fans, we owe to the organization. It’s been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us, and we’re taking advantage of it.”

If the Suns end up in the post-season, Green will certainly be reconsidering his previous remarks, especially with the Warriors in last place this year.

