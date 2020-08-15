Devin Booker was a monster in the Orlando bubble as he led the Phoenix Suns to an impressive 8-0 record that had them on the verge of securing themselves a play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately for them, things just didn't work out that way as the Portland Trail Blazers also got hot at the exact same time. Just a couple of nights ago, Damian Lillard and the Blazers defeated the Brooklyn Nets which helped propel them to the eighth seed.

Suns fans and even the team's official Twitter account expressed sadness over this harsh reality, although there is still certainly some optimism heading into next year, as it's clear that this team has the talent to make the postseason. While speaking to Suns report Duane Rankin, Booker spoke about the Suns run and how he feels following the team's elimination from the bubble.

"I'm proud of this group of guys. We could've had a different approach to this bubble, to this opportunity, but we didn't. We stayed locked in throughout," he said.

While sure it might hurt now, there is no denying that there are good times ahead for this organization. With Booker at the helm, anything is possible at this point.