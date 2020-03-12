Last night was wild if you're an NBA player or a fan. In fact, it will most likely go down as one of the most shocking moments in sports history. Essentially, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was diagnosed with the Coronavirus which forced the NBA into an impossible situation. In the end, they decided to completely shut down the season until further notice. It was a decision that was not made lightly and could have serious ramifications for the rest of the season.

Numerous players reacted to the news with a heavy dose of shock. Perhaps one of the most visceral reactions came from none other than Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Booker was streaming some video games on Twitch when his friend came over to him and explained the situation. That's when Booker turned to his friend and couldn't believe what was going on. He then turned his head and kept gaming as there was really nothing else for him to do at that point.

This is a dire situation for the NBA and over the next couple of days, they will be taking the time to discuss whether or not the season should go on following the hiatus. There are millions of dollars at stake right now and if something isn't decided upon soon, the NBA and other sports leagues could have a serious problem on their hands.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.